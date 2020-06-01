Former Broncos Star Floyd Little Diagnosed with Cancer

Former Denver Broncos star Floyd Little is now fighting a "treatable but aggressive form of cancer," according to a GoFundMe page organized by Little's college football teammate Pat Killorin.

Killorin set up the fundraiser, with the permission of Floyd's family, in order to allow the 77-year-old football legend to focus on beating the disease instead of on financial burdens.

"No doubt it will be the toughest fight of his life," said Killorin in the GoFundMe description. "Although he has lived a full life admired and enjoyed by many, Floyd doesn't believe he has yet written, with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, the final play of his life."

Little began his football journey at Syracuse University in 1964, before moving on to a nine-year career with the Broncos.

According to The Coloradoan, Little scored 43 touchdowns and rushed 6,323 yards during his time with the team. He made it into the Hall of Fame in 2010.

Killorin has also set up a page for the public to leave prayers for Little here.