Former Cowboy Tyler Hall Inks Deal With the Atlanta Falcons

Former Wyoming cornerback and kick returner Tyler Hall has signed a free-agent deal with the Atlanta Falcons.

Hall was a three-time Honorable Mention All-Mountain West selection in his career at UW. He signed with the Falcons shortly after the conclusion of the 2020 NFL Draft last Saturday.

Hall had 27 total tackles during the 2019 college football season. Twenty-six of those were solo stops. He also had eight pass breakups, one interception, and one forced fumble. Hall led the Cowboys in kick-off returns, averaging 33.4 yards per return. He finished his career ranked first among active NCAA players with a career kick-off return average of 31.7 yards per return.

At Wyoming’s Pro Day on March 10, 2020, Hall was timed at 4.38 seconds in the 40-yard dash. That would have tied the fifth-fastest time at this year’s NFL Combine.

Terms of Hall's free-agent deal were not disclosed.