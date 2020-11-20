Former Denver Broncos Head Coach Home is For Sale

Any Denver Broncos fan would instantly jump at the opportunity to live in the home of a previous Head Coach of the team.

Especially if that Head Coach won the Broncos back-to-back Super Bowl titles. The home of Mike Shanahan is currently for sale in Cherry Hills Village and it has everything you could possibly imagine. Too bad he didn't leave any playbooks behind for the current squad.

Credit: Sandy Weigand-KENTWOOD REAL ESTATE DTC, LLC

The 3.88-acre property is located at 8 Cherry Hills Park Drive was built in 2008 is nothing short of breathtaking. The 30,000 square foot home has six bedrooms, 13 bathrooms, and a two-bedroom guest house. Tile imported from England and Italy, a full gym area, racquetball court, bowling alley, and a wine grotto with a cigar lounge.

The home has been on the market since 2016 and the current asking price is $19.75 Million. Property taxes are $92,269 annually and HOA dues are $9,603 paid semi-annually. Check out the home of former Head Coach of the Denver Broncos, Mike Shanahan:

Source: 8 Cherry Hills Park Drive - Denver Post