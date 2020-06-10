Former Rodeo Star J.R. Vezain Transitions to Judging [VIDEO]

JR Vezain isn’t the type to give up and hasn’t since losing the use of his legs in the fall of 2018 when a bucking horse flipped over on him in Texas. The Cowley, WY bareback rider qualified for the NFR six times competing in five prior to the back-breaking wreck and he’s undergone stringent rehab therapy and treatment procedures ever since – including a trip to Paraguay. Vezain was in Sheridan, Wyoming for a Professional Bull Riders event recently serving as a judge. It was not a job JR accepted at first blush. It took a lot of coaxing from PBR co-founder Cody Lambert who knew Vezain had years of rough-stock experience in all three events.

