Former Wyoming Gov. Matt Mead Joins Cheyenne Law Firm

Cheyenne law firm Hathaway & Kunz announced Thursday that former two-term Wyoming Gov. Matt Mead has joined their team as a partner.

"Mead will continue his work to diversify Wyoming’s economy, bring new business and opportunity to the state, as well as provide advice and counsel to the firm's clients on business, energy, natural resources and environmental issues," the firm said in a press release.

Mead is nationally recognized as a leader on a wide variety of energy and environmental issues, and has been a strong promoter of technology development and diversification and growth of the state’s economy.

"As the Wyoming legal landscape continues to advance on subjects such as energy, technology and business development, I look forward to working with the firm's clients facing cutting-edge and complex legal issues," said Mead.

"The expansion and diversification of Wyoming’s economy and the success of businesses operating here is of great interest to me," Mead added. "I am excited to work on issues important to Wyoming's future economic well-being."

