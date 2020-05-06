Former Wyoming Lawmaker Coordinates Delivery of PPE From China

Roughly $10,000 worth of donated personal protective equipment is on its way from the Shaanxi Province in China to Wyoming thanks to the efforts of Cheyenne resident and former state legislator Bryan Pedersen.

Working through the Wyoming Office of Homeland Security, Pedersen was able to secure 10,000 face masks as well as hundreds of suits, goggles and shields from Yulin, a sister city to Gillette.

Pedersen has two adopted children from China, including an 11-year-old daughter who was born in Wuhan, and says he doesn't want his kids to face racism or fear of Chinese Americans in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

"I want to do something to show my kids and our community the global support that exists," he said. "We're all humans and we're all in this together."

The PPE is scheduled to arrive in Wyoming tomorrow, May 7, and will be sent to hospitals and health care facilities in need throughout the state.

