Forrest Fenn, an art dealer who started a famous treasure hunt across the Western United States, has passed away at the age of 90.

According to Denver7, Fenn died peacefully of natural causes in his New Mexico home on Monday (September 7).

Fenn rose to prominence in 2010 when he buried a treasure chest somewhere in the Rocky Mountains.

The chest remained hidden until this year, when an unidentified individual found it filled with gold, gems, and more in Wyoming.

Prior to the discovery, hundreds of thousands of people from across the nation searched for the treasure, using only a poem from Fenn's autobiography, The Thrill of the Chase, to help them find it.

Four people even died attempting to find the coveted treasure.

Following its uncovering, Fenn revealed that he began the treasure hunt to encourage people to explore the outdoors for an "old-fashioned adventure."