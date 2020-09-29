Fort Collins’ Anheuser-Busch Switches From Beer to Canned Water

The Anheuser-Busch Brewery in Fort Collins temporarily halted beer production on Monday (Sept. 28) to produce canned water for those in need all across the country.

This is the Budweiser brewery's emergency drinking water program.

CBS4 in Denver reported that New York, Massachusetts, and California received 350,000 cans of water to support coronavirus challenges; 1 million cans of water were also donated to 150 fire departments in 38 states, as much of the west continues to fight off extreme wildfires.

Beer production at the Anheuser-Busch Brewery in Fort Collins is periodically paused every year to focus on the production and distribution of clean, safe drinking water to those in need.

According to the Anheuser-Busch website, the company has already donated more than 760,000 cans of water this year to support relief efforts including:

160,000 cans of water to support the aftermath of tornadoes in Arkansas and Tennessee

50,000+ cans of water to support Hurricane Hanna relief efforts in Texas

250,000+ cans of water to support those fighting off extreme wildfires in California and Oregon

250,000+ cans of water to support Hurricane Laura relief efforts in Louisiana and Texas

50,000+ cans of water to support Hurricane Sally relief efforts in Florida

Anheuser-Busch's commitment to helping others in need is nothing new. In fact, the company has been working with the American Red Cross to supply over 81 million cans of water in communities affected by natural disasters and other crises since 1988.