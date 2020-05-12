Fort Collins Breweries May have to Dump Spoiled Beer

The longer the COVID-19 pandemic lasts, the more of a threat it is to the Fort Collins craft beer scene.

Just like food, beer has an expiration date. It brings a tear to my eye to think of all the bars, clubs and arenas that were (and maybe still are) fully stocked with beer for St. Patrick's Day and the opening day of baseball. Unfortunately, breweries are dumping this beer down the drain. With bars no longer needing beer on draft, some breweries are being forced to get rid of beer before it goes bad.

BrewBound.com says that brewers have been hit with "a sharp drop in craft category sales, massive furloughs or layoffs." A survey— taken by 455 respondents from 49 states— revealed that the "majority of respondents do not think their businesses can survive three months under the current conditions." Among the business owners surveyed, 46.4% said their businesses only have "between one and three months" left before they'll have to close their doors.

Source: BrewBound.com