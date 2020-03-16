Fort Collins Halts Recreation, Cultural Facilities Until March 27

Fort Collins is joining the rest of the country is closing community buildings to limit the potential spread of COVID-19.



The City of Fort Collins is closing all City recreation and cultural facilities, March 16-27. That includes all meetings, classes, performances and other events.

These new facility closures include:

Carnegie Center for Creativity

Club Tico

EPIC

The Farm at Lee Martinez Park

Foothills Activity Center

The Gardens on Spring Creek

The Lincoln Center

Mulberry Pool

Northside Aztlan Community Center

Pottery Studio

Rolland Moore Racquet Complex

The city previously announced Fort Collins Senior Center and Fort Collins Museum of Discovery would be closed as well. The Butterfly House at the Gardens will remain closed through April 3.

All City sponsored events of 250+ will remain suspended through April 10.

Source: City of Fort Collins