Fort Collins Halts Recreation, Cultural Facilities Until March 27
Fort Collins is joining the rest of the country is closing community buildings to limit the potential spread of COVID-19.
The City of Fort Collins is closing all City recreation and cultural facilities, March 16-27. That includes all meetings, classes, performances and other events.
These new facility closures include:
- Carnegie Center for Creativity
- Club Tico
- EPIC
- The Farm at Lee Martinez Park
- Foothills Activity Center
- The Gardens on Spring Creek
- The Lincoln Center
- Mulberry Pool
- Northside Aztlan Community Center
- Pottery Studio
- Rolland Moore Racquet Complex
The city previously announced Fort Collins Senior Center and Fort Collins Museum of Discovery would be closed as well. The Butterfly House at the Gardens will remain closed through April 3.
All City sponsored events of 250+ will remain suspended through April 10.
Source: City of Fort Collins
