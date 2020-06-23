Fort Collins Man Wanted For Fleeing Child Sexual Assault Sentence

The Larimer County Sheriff's Office is looking for a 48-year old Fort Collins man for failing to appear at his sentencing hearing on child sexual assault charges.

That's according to a post on the sheriff's office Facebook page

.Ramiro Jimenez Lopez is also wanted for negligently caused child abuse. He's described as standing 5'7 tall and weighing 165 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

His last known address was 3000 Gold Charm Drive in Fort Collins.

Anyone with information on Lopez is being asked to call the Larimer County Sheriff's Office at (970) 416-6868. Lopez should be considered dangerous and should not be approached.