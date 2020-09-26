Fort Collins Patio Cam Catches Lion, Bear, Deer in Same Day

Mountain lions, bears and deer — oh my.

Fort Collins porch cameras near Horestooth Reservoir caught that trio passing through a residential yard within a two-hour period on late Monday (Sept. 21) and into early Tuesday.

The footage was captured at the home of Herb and Jessica Saperstone, who shared it with Denver7 news.

It must have been quite wild to learn your yard was used as a wildlife highway. One has to wonder if the Cameron Peak Fire is forcing the animals away from their normal habitat.