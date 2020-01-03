Thinkstock

The Fort Collins Police Department is offering people the choice to meet strangers in its lobby or parking lot as a safety precaution.

That's according to a post on the Fort Collins Police Services Facebook page.

The post says an ''Exchange Zone" has been set up in the police department lobby or parking lot to offer safety during encounters with strangers. The post says it's available for such things as buying, trading or selling items or even first dates with people whom you may not know well. The post says the lobby is open during normal business hours, and the parking lot is available 24/7, 365.

The post includes the following comments:

''The next time you're buying/selling/trading/dating, consider getting together at our place. If the other person flat out refuses, that might be a warning sign to consider. While it's a little unconventional as date meetup spots go, imagine telling your someday-kids that "We met at the police station on our first date!"'