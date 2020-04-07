Fort Collins Police Save 4-Year-Old’s Cancelled Birthday Party

Credit: Fort Collins Police Facebook

The Larimer County Sheriff's Office made a 4-year-old Fort Collins boy's day after his birthday party was cancelled thanks to the coronavirus.

The boy's parents asked the deputy if he could drive by their home and wave to their son. The deputy not only drove by and waved, but enlisted the Fort Collins Police Services, Colorado State University Police and Safety, the Colorado State Patrol and UCHealth to help him with the drive-by.

In a time when we’re all a little unsure, it’s nice to see the good things.

Source: Fort Collins Police Facebook

