Fort Collins Police Seek Help Locating Missing Woman

Fort Collins Police are asking for help locating 32-year-old Christine Cummings of Fort Collins.

Cummings was last seen at her home on December 29, but on January 1, a relative reported her missing. Police said Cummings and her car were not at her home, but do not suspect foul play. Cummings' family grew concerned for her safety because they believe she may have gone hiking, a Fort Collins Police Services press release said.

Fort Collins Police Services

Cummings is 5-foot-7, 140 pounds, has brown hair and blue eyes, and drives a black 2015 Jeep SUV (below), with license plate EOL 263.

Fort Collins Police Services

Anyone with information on Cummings' whereabouts, including in the areas of Yellowstone and Rocky Mountain National Parks, is asked to call 970-416-2051.