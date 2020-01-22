Fort Collins Police Seeking Information On Fatal Accident

Police in Fort Collins are asking anyone with information on a two-vehicle collision that led to the death of one man to contact them.

According to a post on the Fort Collins Police Services Facebook Page, the accident happened at 4:24 p.m. on January 15 at the intersection of Mountain and Bryan Avenues.

Police say a 2019 Ford Ranger was westbound on Mountain Avenue. At the intersection of Mountain and Bryan, a 1999 Toyota Sedan driven by a 67-year-old Fort Collins man crossed from north to south, leading to a collision between the front of the truck and the driver side of the Toyota.

The driver of the Toyota had to be extricated from the vehicle and suffered serious injuries which later proved to be fatal. His name has not yet been released by authorities.

The 36-year-old driver of the truck, also a Fort Collins man, was treated at the scene and released.

Anyone with information on the crash who has not already spoken to police is being asked to contact Officer Drew Jurkovsky at 970-416-2224.