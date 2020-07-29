FOUND: Colorado Man Suspected of Dismembering His Roommate’s Dog

Matthew Dieringer, a 30-year old from Pueblo faces two counts of felony aggravated cruelty to animals.

Dieringer has been accused of murdering his roommates two dogs and dismembering one of them. While officers were searching for the suspect, we wrote up the story and posted it to Facebook where it was shared hundreds of times.

“The Teller County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the public for their interest in this case and vigilance in watching out for Mr. Dieringer,” the sheriff’s office wrote in a release.

Deieringer was arrested on Sunday night at a Days Inn Motel in the Denver Tech Center, as reported by KKTV.