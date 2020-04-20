Four Cheyenne East Players Continue Athletic Careers

Four Cheyenne East athletes were early signees for the college route so that makes the process less stressful. Girls basketball player Madison Blaney has signed with Sheridan College. She started her prep career at Big Horn and became a back to back all-state selection for the East. This past season, Blaney averaged 11 points and 6 rebounds per game and shot 43% from the field. Blaney was also named all-state in volleyball.

Soccer player Jordyn Knipper will be headed to Minot State in North Dakota. She is a 3-year letter winner for the T-Birds and has extensive club soccer experience.

A couple of baseball players from Cheyenne Post 6 signed letters of intent as well. Pitcher Travis Onisto will be going to play junior college ball at Colby, Kansas. He was 9-0 for Post 6 in 2019 along with a dozen saves.

Pitcher Garrett Oswald will be going the junior college route as he will be headed to Southeast Nebraska in Beatrice. He went 5-5 on the mound for Post 6 with 48 strikeouts.

