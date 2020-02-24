Four Members Inducted Into Greeley Stampede Hall of Fame
Four members will have the honor of being inducted into the Greeley Stampede Hall of Fame this year.
The four members will be inducted during a ceremony in March and were selected through a communal nomination process.
Here are this year's inductees:
- The Anderson Family: This Colorado family has been a major part of the rodeo world and the Greeley Stampede's rodeo stock contractor from 1931 to 1958.
- Nyla Bristow: The former Miss Rodeo America board member has been a 40+ year Wrangler volunteer and former Miss Independence Stampede Queen.
- Harold Evans: A former Greeley Stampede committee member and community supporter, Evans was instrumental in the construction of the west arena grandstands project.
- Dick Lookhart: A former Greeley Stampede Committee member and a founding member of the Wrangler volunteer organization, Lookhart will now add 'Hall of Fame' to his resume.
The Greeley Stampede will be holding a celebratory banquet on Friday, March 27 at 6 p.m. and will be located at Zoe's Cafe. Tickets are available for $25 each or $160 for a table of eight. Tickets to the banquet can be purchased at the Greeley Stampede ticket office at 600 N 14th Ave. or by phone at 970-356-7787.
