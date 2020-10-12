Four More Cases of COVID-19 Reported in UW Residence Hall

Four more cases of COVID-19 have been reported on the fourth floor of Crane Hall at the University of Wyoming.

In order to limit the spread of COVID-19, all students on that floor are being told to shelter in place, much like students of other residents halls have been told over the last month.

As of Monday morning, the total number of active COVID-19 cases among UW students and employees stands at 126. Of these cases, 88 students are living off-campus, 37 students living on campus, and one employee living off-campus.

Along with this, about 100 people are in quarantine due to exposure to someone infected by the virus