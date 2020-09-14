The Wyoming Department of Health on Monday reported four more coronavirus-related deaths have been confirmed in Natrona and Sheridan counties involving Wyoming residents who had tested positive for COVID-19.

The newly confirmed deaths raised the total in Wyoming to 46.

These are the new cases;

An older adult Natrona County woman with health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19 died recently. She had not been hospitalized.

An older adult Sheridan County man, also with higher-risk health conditions, died recently. He had been hospitalized.

An older adult Sheridan County man, also with higher-risk health conditions, died recently. He had not been hospitalized.

An older adult woman who was a Sheridan County resident died in August after being exposed to the virus in an out-of-state long-term care facility where she was receiving care.

Deaths among Wyoming residents are added to the state’s coronavirus-related death total based on official death certificate information and the location of the person’s permanent residence.

Deaths among Wyoming residents who pass away in other states are not counted in both states. If death certificates do not describe COVID-19 as either causing or contributing to a person’s death, those deaths are not included in Wyoming’s count of coronavirus-related deaths.

Among Wyoming residents, there have now been 46 coronavirus-related deaths, 3,723 lab-confirmed cases and 669 probable cases reported since the pandemic began. Statewide, there have been 3,295 recovered lab-confirmed cases and 589 recovered probable cases.

In Natrona County, there have been 309 lab-confirmed cases and 63 probably cases. Probable cases are close contacts of lab-confirmed cases with symptoms consistent with COVID-19.

In Sheridan County, there have been 143 lab-confirmed cases and 67 probable cases.

For more information about COVID-19, visit the Wyoming Department of Health's website.

