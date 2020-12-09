Freaky Colorado Doorbell Cam Appears to Show 4-Legged Person

In an already strange year, this fits right in. A new doorbell camera video appears to show someone appear out of nowhere. Oh, and they have 4 legs.

This Ring doorbell camera video happened in Castle Rock, Colorado. Watch the "person" suddenly appear on the right side of the door post.

The owner said this happened over Thanksgiving. When they rewind, it shows someone or something with 4 legs.

ViralHog via YouTube

The comments on YouTube think they have it figured out.

otakuslive 999 - "The video owner is just stupid, their were 2 ppl bt from one angle only 1was visible simple"

NeverMetTheGuy - "Looks like a person and a child"

I'm not so sure. The owner didn't seem to pick up on the fact that the person didn't appear on the left side of the doorway. I also looked to try and see a child in any of the frames and it's not obvious to me. What do you think?