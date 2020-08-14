Free COVID-19 Testing in Cheyenne Wednesday and Thursday

The Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department is hosting a free COVID-19 testing event for anyone who lives or works in Wyoming.

The two-day event will take place Wednesday and Thursday, Aug. 19-20, at Laramie County Community College.

Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department

Tests will be administered from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. in Lot L, next to the dorms.

The test will be a cheek swab and results will be received within 72 hours, according to the department.

For more information, please call (307) 633-4056 or (307) 633-4054.

