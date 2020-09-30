Free Tree Giveaway In Cheyenne Friday For Arbor Day

The Cheyenne Urban Forestry Division, Cheyenne Botanic Gardens and Rooted in Cheyenne will be giving away free three-year-old Austrian pine and Black Hills spruce trees on Friday (Oct. 2) while supplies last.

The contactless drive-thru giveaway will be conducted from noon until 1 p.m. at the Botanic Gardens at 710 S. Lions Park Drive. There will be a limit of two trees per vehicle.

The giveaway is just one of the Arbor day events planned for Cheyenne.

Others include an Arbor Day storytime at the Paul Smith Children's Village from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m., an online awards presentation at 1 p.m., an online tree planting presentation at 1:30 p.m., a tree walk group tour at 2 p.m., an online tropical tree tour at 3 p.m. and an Arbor Day beer release at Accomplice Beer Company at 5 p.m.

For more information and to see the online demonstrations, click here.