Freedom’s Edge and Mary’s Mountain Cookies Team Up For Event

Freedom's Edge Brewing and Mary's Mountain Cookies in downtown Cheyenne are teaming up for an event known as the 'Signalman Social'. You've heard of root beer floats, but what about 'beer floats'?

On Wednesday, August 12th, the 'Signalman Social' will take place at Freedom's Edge Brewing from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Freedom's Edge made the announcement via their Facebook page. Their announcement for the event states: "We teamed up with our neighbors @ Mary’s Mountain Cookies to bring you a most delicious treat; BEER FLOATS!"

The beer floats will feature Freedom's Edge Brewing's Nitro Signalman Stout and a scoop or two of Mary's Mountain Cookies ice cream. You can choose from any of the following flavors: Classic Vanilla, Strawberry Cheesecake, Java Chip, or Salted Caramel. Plastic cups will be used for single scoops while double scoops will go in a beer mug.

As much as a beer lover as I am, I can honestly say I've never had a 'beer float' before but there's definitely a first time for everything. Especially when you combine two great local downtown establishments, you know it's gonna be good!