Freedom’s Edge Brewery to Donate Towards Covid-19 Relief

Freedom's Edge Brewery in Cheyenne is hosting their 'Crowlers for Covid-19 Relief' promotion through May 31st to help those affected by the Covid-19 crisis.

During the promotion, $1 from every 32 ounce crowler sold will be donated to United Way of Laramie County. The money donated will also be matched by Thrivent Financial.

The crowlers sell for $12 each or three for $30

As part of the promotion, you can also receive a free pint from Freedom's Edge for every $5 donated to United Way of Laramie County.

Freedom's Edge Brewery is located at 1509 Pioneer Ave in Cheyenne. Feel free to stop in and enjoy their newly opened taproom. You can also see what's on tap at Freedom's Edge here.

If you're unable to make it on down to Freedom's Edge, you can also donate online to the Covid-19 relief effort at www.unitedwayoflaramiecounty.org. For more info, you can find it all up on the Freedom's Edge Brewing Company Facebook page.