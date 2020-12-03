Freedom’s Edge Brewing Trivia Night: ‘The One About FRIENDS’

Tuesday, December 8th, Freedom's Edge Brewing Company in downtown Cheyenne is hosting a trivia night focusing on one of the most popular shows of all-time and certainly one that many have binge-watched over and over by now: a 'FRIENDS' trivia night.

Get your teams together for some brews and all the trivia that you can handle about Monica, Rachel, Phoebe, Ross, Chandler, and Joey. And if knowing any of the character names are a trivia answer, then I just gave you an answer already.

As posted on the Freedom's Edge Brewing Company Facebook page, the event is officially called 'We Drink & We Know Things: The One About Friends'. Freedom's Edge will co-host the event with Graffiti Cuisine. There is a 'FRIENDS' menu that Graffiti Cuisine is providing which can be pre-ordered off of. The menu includes:

Rachel & Chandler's Floor Cheesecake

Joey's Meatball Sub

Monica's Jam Plate

The Moist Maker

To get more info on the menu or to pre-order, you can call or text 307-316-2161 or email graffiticuisine@gmail.com.

As for the 'FRIENDS' trivia, according to the Freedom's Edge website:

Test your knowledge of mostly useless themed trivial information over 3 rounds of questions and thirst quenching. Questions get harder each round. Prizes will be awarded. Fun will be had. If you didn’t know, now you do.

And there it is. 'FRIENDS' trivia with beer. Could that BE any better? Binge-watch all the 'FRIENDS' episodes you can this weekend and come ready to drink and compete. The event starts at 6 p.m. on Tuesday and I hope to see you there at Freedom's Edge Brewing Company (1509 Pioneer Ave).