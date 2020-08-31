Freezing And Near-Freezing Temps Seen In Wyoming Overnight

While much of Wyoming endured a heatwave over the last week, several communities saw the mercury drop well down into the 30s and even upper 20s overnight, according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service.

The agency posted this statement on it's Facebook page on Monday morning:

A chilly start for folks out near the Snowy Range this morning. Here are the latest minimum temperatures this morning as of 5:22 AM MDT.

How cold did you get this morning and are you excited for the cooler temperatures?