Freezing Fog Advisory For Cheyenne Area Friday into Saturday

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Cheyenne WY 335 PM MDT Fri Mar 13 2020 WYZ118-141200- /O.EXB.KCYS.ZF.Y.0006.000000T0000Z-200314T1200Z/ Central Laramie County- Including the city of Cheyenne 335 PM MDT Fri Mar 13 2020 ...FREEZING FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...Visibility less than one half mile in freezing fog. * WHERE...Central Laramie County County. * WHEN...Until 6 AM MDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility and black ice. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Also, be alert for frost on bridge decks causing slippery roads.