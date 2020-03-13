Freezing Fog Advisory For Cheyenne Area Friday into Saturday

The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a Freezing Fog Advisory that includes the city f Cheyenne and portions of I-80 in southeastern Wyoming. In effect until 6:00 AM Saturday Morning (March 14).

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Also, be alert for frost on bridge decks causing slippery roads. - NWS

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Cheyenne WY
335 PM MDT Fri Mar 13 2020

WYZ118-141200-
/O.EXB.KCYS.ZF.Y.0006.000000T0000Z-200314T1200Z/
Central Laramie County-
Including the city of Cheyenne
335 PM MDT Fri Mar 13 2020

...FREEZING FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MDT SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Visibility less than one half mile in freezing fog.

* WHERE...Central Laramie County County.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM MDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility
  and black ice.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you. Also, be alert for frost on bridge decks
causing slippery roads.
