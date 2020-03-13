Freezing Fog Advisory For Cheyenne Area Friday into Saturday
The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a Freezing Fog Advisory that includes the city f Cheyenne and portions of I-80 in southeastern Wyoming. In effect until 6:00 AM Saturday Morning (March 14).
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Also, be alert for frost on bridge decks causing slippery roads. - NWS
URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Cheyenne WY 335 PM MDT Fri Mar 13 2020 WYZ118-141200- /O.EXB.KCYS.ZF.Y.0006.000000T0000Z-200314T1200Z/ Central Laramie County- Including the city of Cheyenne 335 PM MDT Fri Mar 13 2020 ...FREEZING FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...Visibility less than one half mile in freezing fog. * WHERE...Central Laramie County County. * WHEN...Until 6 AM MDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility and black ice. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Also, be alert for frost on bridge decks causing slippery roads.
Enter your number to get our free mobile app