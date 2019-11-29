Freezing Fog and High Winds In SE Wyoming Friday

Freezing fog and strong winds will continue to make travel difficult in southeast Wyoming Friday (November 29).

A Freezing Fog Advisory is in effect until 2 PM this afternoon and High Wind Warning remains in effect from 6 PM this evening to 5 AM Sunday.

"If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Also, be alert for frost on bridge decks causing slippery roads."

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Cheyenne WY 833 AM MST Fri Nov 29 2019 ...AREAS OF FREEZING FOG CONTINUE INTO FRIDAY AFTERNOON... ...VERY STRONG WINDS LIKELY ACROSS MUCH OF THE AREA THIS WEEKEND... ...PERIODS OF BLOWING AND DRIFTING SNOW ALSO POSSIBLE... NEZ054-055-WYZ106>108-117>119-300015- /O.NEW.KCYS.ZF.Y.0007.191129T1533Z-191129T2100Z/ /O.CON.KCYS.HW.W.0041.191130T0100Z-191201T1200Z/ Kimball-Cheyenne- Central Laramie Range and Southwest Platte County- East Platte County-Goshen County-South Laramie Range Foothills- Central Laramie County-East Laramie County- Including the cities of Kimball, Brownson, Sidney, Bordeaux, Wheatland, Guernsey, Torrington, Whitaker, Federal, Horse Creek, Cheyenne, and Pine Bluffs 833 AM MST Fri Nov 29 2019 ...FREEZING FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON... ...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 5 AM MST SUNDAY... * WHAT...For the High Wind Warning, northwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph expected. For the Freezing Fog Advisory, visibility one quarter mile or less in freezing fog. * WHERE...In Wyoming, Central Laramie Range and Southwest Platte County, East Platte County, Goshen County, South Laramie Range Foothills, Central Laramie County and East Laramie County Counties. In Nebraska, Kimball and Cheyenne Counties. * WHEN...For the High Wind Warning, from 6 PM this evening to 5 AM MST Sunday. For the Freezing Fog Advisory, until 2 PM MST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility and potential froston bridges. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Also, be alert for frost on bridge decks causing slippery roads. && $$

