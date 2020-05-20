Wyoming health officials reported an increase in the state's COVID-19 death toll on Wednesday following the death of a Fremont County man.

Statewide, 11 people have now died in connection to the novel coronavirus, according to the Wyoming Department of Health. As of Wednesday afternoon, 596 cases have been confirmed statewide, with another 191 probable cases.

The Fremont County man who recently passed away had been hospitalized and was dealing with an existing health condition that put him at higher risk of illness related to the virus, the department said.

