‘Fresh Prince’ Reunion Gets Emotional During Uncle Phil Tribute

The coronavirus pandemic has brought about a lot of unprecedented changes in American life. And it’s also done something that hasn’t happened since 1996: Brought the cast of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air together for a reunion.

The crew came together on star Will Smith’s Snapchat show, Will From Home. Smith was joined by cast members Alfonso Ribeiro, Tatyana Ali, Joseph Marcell, Karyn Parsons, DJ Jazzy Jeff, and Daphne Maxwell Reid, but there was one very noticeable absence: James Avery, who played the show’s stern but loving Uncle Phil. Tragically, Avery died on New Year’s Eve in 2013, after suffering complications during an open heart surgery.

Since Avery could not attend the reunion, the show honored him with a lovely tribute montage. It was so moving most of the cast, including Smith, got choked up watching it. See it below for yourself:

Did it just get dusty in here? So much dust ... in our eyes ... yes, that is why they are watering right now.

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air aired for six seasons on NBC through the early and mid-’90s, producing 148 episodes about a kid from West Philadelphia (born and raised) who moved out west to live with his auntie and uncle in Bel-Air. It became the key transitional phase for Smith as he moved from hip-hop artist to massive movie star. (Independence Day was released weeks after the series finale aired on NBC.) The family Fresh Prince of Bel-Air depicted wasn’t perfect — but it was very loving, something that clearly extended off the screen to the people in the cast. It was nice to see them back together. It’s just too bad James Avery couldn’t be there.