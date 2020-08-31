A ‘Fresh Prince’ Reunion Is Coming to HBO Max

2020: The Year of Pandemics, Politics, and TV Reunions. The latest is The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, which will air an unscripted reunion special this fall on HBO Max.

According to the press release, the show will be taped on “September 10” and will air “around Thanksgiving” on HBO Max. Targeted to The Fresh Prince’s 30th anniversary, the special will present a “look back at the series and the cultural impact the series has had since its debut.” Here’s who you can expect to see on the show (James Avery, the actor who played Uncle Phil, passed away in 2013):

Bringing the Banks family back together, series star Will Smith will be joined by series regulars Tatyana Ali, Karyn Parsons, Joseph Marcell, Daphne Maxwell Reid and Alfonso Ribeiro as well as the recurring DJ Jazzy Jeff, for a funny and heartfelt night full of music, dancing, and special surprise guests, in honor of the series that ran for six seasons and 148 episodes. Marcus Raboy (Laugh Aid, Whitney Cummings: Can I Touch It?) will direct the special, which will be executive produced by Rikki Hughes, who will serve as showrunner, as well as Miguel Melendez, Lukas Kaiser, and Brad Haugen for Westbrook Media.

You can also watch every episode of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air on HBO Max.

Technically, 2020 is also the year of The Fresh Prince, as the series is also being redeveloped for a “dramatic reboot,” which would take the same premise of a kid from Philadelphia sent to live with wealthy relatives in Southern California and give it a less comedic spin. During the era of coronavirus, people like their pop culture comfort food. And what’s more comforting than the stuff you watched on TV as a kid?