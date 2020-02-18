‘Fridays In The Asher’ Announces 2020 Concert Lineup
Spaning the musical spectrum and bringing exciting live music to Cheyenne, the Fridays In The Asher concert series has announced it's 2020 concert lineup.
For just $5, this 100-percent volunteer organized, not-for-profit music, performance, and art series kicks-off on March 27 with the return of Joe Hertler & The Rainbow Seekers and Native Station.
New this year is online ticket sales. You can now buy tickets on fridaysintheasher.com.
Shows are in the Asher Building at 500 W 15th Street in Cheyenne. $5, all ages, doors at 7:00 PM. Beer and wine will be available for purchase for those of age. Get more info a Fridays in the Asher.
2020 Fridays in the Asher lineup:
- 3/27/20: Joe Hertler & The Rainbow Seekers w/ Native Station
- 4/3/20: flipturn w/de gringos y gremmies (Cheyenne) and Rejected Witness (Cheyenne)
- 4/10/20: TheyCallHimAP
- 4/17/20: RDGLDGRN w/Little Stranger and Josh Gonzales Band (Cheyenne)
- 4/24/20: Sean Curtis & The Divide (Cheyenne) w/Third Rail (Cheyenne) and The Change Agents (Cheyenne)
- 5/1/20: Jarren Benton
- 5/8/20: Nef the Pharaoh
- 5/15/20: Jalan Crossland (Ten Sleep, WY), Whippoorwill (Fort Collins, CO), and RedSwing (Cheyenne)
Enter your number to get our free mobile app