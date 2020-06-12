Fridays on the Plaza Returning in July

After canceling all shows planned for June, Fridays on the Plaza is planning to return live music to downtown Cheyenne in July.

Organizers announced late Friday afternoon (June 12) that the live concert series will resume on July 10, 2020, in the Dept Plaza in Downtown Cheyenne. The Black White Blues Band and the Taylor Scott Band will take the stage at the first show of the summer. Showtimes are a little different this year. The first show will start at 5:30 PM nd the headliners will take the stage at 7:30 PM

As the opening date approaches, organizers say that they will make sure the event adheres to the current CDC guidelines.

July Line-up for Fridays on the Plaza 2020: