Frontier Fun Food Festival Announced By CFD

I know we all were sad that we couldn’t open up our collective belt buckles for all the food we planned on eating this year during Frontier Days, but rejoice! CFD has come through big time with a food festival! Get those stretchy pants ready for September 3rd through 7th from noon to 10pm each day, except for the 5th when it’s 10am to 10pm, It’s all happening at the Carnival Midway Area at Frontier Park.

The event is going to be a previewing sample of what is to come next year for the 125th Cheyenne Frontier Days.

The release from CFD stated

Concessionaires Nate and Stephanie Janousek of Fun Biz Concessions were set to provide an all-new food experience on Frontier Park until the 2020 edition of the Daddy of ‘em All® was cancelled. Now there will be sampling of menu items to preview the food experience for 2021 on Frontier Park over the upcoming holiday weekend. “For a preview of what’s to come next July,” Nate said, “join us on Labor Day Weekend to engage in the adventure of trying some of the most cutting edge and delicious food products in the entire amusement industry.”

I mean, this is all we ever wanted, right? And having it on Labor Day weekend will make this extra special. Sign me up for this smorgasbord. You can find more details here