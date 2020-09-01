Frontier Fun Food Festival Food Looks Amazing!
Yeah, that's quite the tongue twister, but I don't think anyone is going to let us down with the amount of great food that will be available at Frontier Park this weekend with the Frontier Fun Food Festival. I tip my cap to the Cheyenne Frontier Days crew for making this event, and giving us all the chance to at least taste what we could have had back in July if the pandemic wasn't a thing.
Now, I know we all are just itching to get something to do, and especially, to eat. They're going to be taking care of you all weekend starting Thursday at the Midway at Frontier Park. So the stage is set for a smorgasbord.
Check out these menu items from Frontier Days
FRONTIER FUN FOOD FESTIVAL MENUS
Corn Dogs Corn DogsHot DogsChurrosSonoran Hot Dogs
Get FriedDonut Chicken SandwichPineapple Chicken BowlRibbon FriesFried PicklesFresh Cut FriesFresh Squeezed Lemonade
Fried AffairFried OreosFried TwinkiesFried ReesesFried Cookie DoughIce Cream Cones
Texas Steak OutTurkey LegsSausage on a StickPork Chop on a Stick½ lb BurgersKabobsBrisket SandwichPulled Pork SandwichFrench FriesFresh Squeezed Lemonade
I'd love to eat every bit of this food, with a shameless look in my eyes, to boot! I wonder if I can just set up a table, buffet style and make my way into a food coma?
