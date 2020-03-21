Frontier Mall in Cheyenne to Close Until Further Notice

In a statement posted on its website, the Frontier Mall in Cheyenne will close at 9:00 PM on Saturday, March 21. The mall will remain closed until further notice.

The decision is to designed to curb the spread of the coronavirus COVID-19. Specific restaurants may still be open, but only for to-go orders.

Here is the message the mall posted:

"In accordance with the order issued by the Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department on March 21, Frontier Mall will close effective March 21 at 9 p.m. until further notice. We will provide additional information as it becomes available.

Certain restaurants may remain open for take-out, curbside pick-up or delivery services only, please call ahead.

Find the most up-to-date information from the Centers for Disease Control’s website here ."

