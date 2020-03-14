Disney Is Adding ‘Frozen 2’ to Disney Plus Three Months Early

All week, there was a steady beat of things we wouldn’t be seeing, things Hollywood wouldn’t be making, at least for a while, due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. Theatrical releases were pushed back. Productions were shut down. It’s looking like we’re in for a period of weeks or months without all of these films and shows we’ve grown accustomed to.

But now here’s something you’ll be able to watch early because of coronavirus: Disney announced that Frozen II will be arriving on the Disney+ subscription service this Sunday, three months ahead of schedule.

Here was new Disney CEO Bob Chapek’s statement on the news:

‘Frozen 2’ has captivated audiences around the world through its powerful themes of perseverance and the importance of family, messages that are incredibly relevant during this time, and we are pleased to be able to share this heartwarming story early with our Disney+ subscribers to enjoy at home on any device.

Parents will likely welcome this news — at least until their children demand to watch Frozen II over and over for weeks on end.

A big question in the wake of this news is whether Disney or one of their competitors will decide to forego one of their postponed theatrical releases entirely and put an upcoming movies on streaming instead. The New Mutants, the final Fox X-Men film that had already been delayed at least two different times before coronavirus, seems like an ideal candidate for this sort of experiment — although it does mean losing millions in box office down the line. Frozen II already had its theatrical release, which made it the biggest animated movie of all time, with $1.4 billion in ticket sales worldwide.