Fundraising Effort To Help Cheyenne Family With Medical Bills

A national organization that helps raise funds to pay for the cost of organ transplants for children says it is trying to raise money to help a Cheyenne family.

A news release from the Children's Organ Transplant Association [COTA] says Leo Robinson was born in 2018 and had to have a life-saving heart transplant in May of 2019 for Miltrial Valve Stenosis at Colorado Children's Hospital in Denver.

COTA spokeswoman Kara Roth says his parents, Taylor and Christopher Robinson of Cheyenne, are facing extensive bills both for the surgery itself and related medical expenses, including additional medical treatment, transportation to and from the hospital for continuing care, medication and other expenses.

Roth says to help defray the costs faced by the Robinsons, contributions are being collected. They can be mailed to the Children's Transplant Association at 2501 West COTA Drive, Bloomington Indiana, 47403.

Checks should be made payable to COTA, with ''In Honor of Team Leo" written on the memo line. You can also donate online using secure credit cards. Roth says a fundraising goal of $50,000 has been set to help the Robinson family.

You can hear the interview with Kara Roth of COTA in the audio attached to this article.