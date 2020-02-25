Funny Internet Story Claims Kanye Distracting Cody from Grizzlies

This is one of the reasons I love the internet. There's a new trending story that claims Kanye West is distracting the residents of Cody from the danger of grizzly bears. It's true, but it's also a joke.

Congrats to Vice for one of the biggest laughs of the day. Their story is as follows...Kanye West Distracting Wyoming Town From Killer Grizzly Bears. Here's their synopsis in a nutshell:

Some residents of Cody, Wyoming love Kanye as much as Kanye loves Kanye. Others say he's taking away from a more serious issue.

Since this is Vice, you know you need to be ready to laugh. Any website with a "Save Yourselves" section is alright with me. There is obviously some British humor at work here.

If you read the article (which I highly recommend), you'll notice there is no link or direct reference to anyone saying that Kanye is distracting from anyone's grizzly bear awareness. It's basically miscellaneous Kanye facts interspersed with a few snarky comments. I have no problem with that whatsoever.

I do wish that someone had come out and said this is satire, but who am I to question my British friends with that kind of detail? Take it for what it is and laugh at the concept that Kanye is distracting from the grizzlies. I have and will.