We will all witness the return of Furiosa.

One of the most interesting — and few upbeat — stories during the coronavirus pandemic, has been director George Miller quietly plotting away at his planned Mad Max spinoff/prequel that will focus on the life of Furiosa, Charlize Theron’s hero from Mad Max: Fury Road, in her earlier years. Even as most of the world has been on lockdown, Miller’s been developing the project — auditioning actors over Zoom when meeting in person was impossible. Not even the world becoming an actual dystopian hellscape could stop George Miller from making another Mad Max.

And now it looks like he’s found the actor to play the young Furiosa. The Hollywood Reporter says Anya Taylor-Joy of The New Mutants and The Witch will play the title role, with Chris Hemsworth, and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II both attached to play other key roles. Before you even ask, yes, George Miller is expecting to direct the film. However, the project isn’t exactly about to start shooting tomorrow:

Although the movie is not greenlit, the castings put the project onto the path of getting made after years of anticipation from movie fans and years of teasing by Miller, who had said he wanted to return to the character and that post-apocalyptic world. Miller will direct, co-write and produce the project, working with longtime producing partner Doug Mitchell and their Australian-based Kennedy Miller Mitchell banner.

It’s hard to imagine a more exciting sounding project than a new George Miller Mad Max movie starring Anya Taylor-Joy, Chris Hemsworth, and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II — except, of course, for a Furiosa movie starring Charlize Theron as Furiosa. Still, this is a very solid #2. Let’s hope that greenlight happens before the real world gets any closer to catching up with Mad Max.