Gabby Barrett's new single "The Good Ones" is just beginning its ascent up country radio charts, meaning the song's writers are hearing the song on the radio for the very first time. It was an emotional moment captured on camera for co-writer Emily Landis.

Landis wrote "The Good Ones" with Barrett, Zach Kale and Jim McCormick. Kale and Barrett collaborated on the singer's No. 1 hit "I Hope," and McCormick has previously had hits with songs for Jason Aldean and Brantley Gilbert. That leaves Landis as the one with her phone's camera on her dashboard to capture a dream coming true. Grab a tissue and watch below.

"To past emily (SIC)," she writes, "I'm so proud of you. "To future Emily you can do ANYTHING."

Landis signed a publishing deal with BMG Nashville in 2019 after studying songwriting at Belmont University in Nashville. The singer and songwriter was a frequent part of the Song Suffragettes' songwriting rounds at the Listening Room in Nashville. She co-wrote 2017 Taste of Country RISER Kalie Shorr's song "Nothin' New" and has written several songs for herself.

On her Instagram Story, Landis shared video from after the song finished playing on the radio. With a look of shock on her face, she says, "That was so cool. That was really cool."

"The Good Ones" is Barrett's second single from her Goldmine album. In June, she told ToC it was partially inspired by her husband, Cade Foehner, but on Instagram, Landis refers to her boyfriend (singer and songwriter Johnny McGuire) as one of the good ones, too.