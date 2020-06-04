LOOK: Casper Protesters March Downtown to the East Side [PHOTOS]

Protesters gathered at the Natrona County Hall of Justice on Wednesday before moving to David Street Station and eventually marching to the Eastside Walmart and back to the downtown area. Like cities across the nation, the protesters in Casper Wednesday turned out to speak out against the death of George Floyd.

While at times tense and confrontational, the protesters peacefully moved along down Second Street for the most part. Following a vehicle crash, Casper police donned their riot gear. See the video here.

Here are some images from Wednesday's demonstrations: