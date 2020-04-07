The Wyoming Game and Fish Department are urging all hunters, anglers, boaters and other recreationists to enjoy the outdoors responsibly.

“Being outside is good for your health and with nicer weather, we know you are itching to get out and enjoy it,” said Brian Nesvik, director of the Wyoming Game and Fish Department. “However, you must do so responsibly and protect the health of Wyoming.”

Residents are advised if they choose to go outside to recreate, to do so close to home. Do not travel long distances or go to other states for outdoor activities.

Social distancing is extremely important, even in Wyoming’s vast outdoors. Avoid congregating with others in parking lots, public access areas and trailheads. Do not meet up with friends for hunting, fishing or boating; go out with people in your household only.

“If you arrive somewhere that has a full parking lot - find somewhere else to go,” Nesvik said.

On April 3, Wyoming Gov. Gordon issued a directive for a 14-day quarantine for travelers arriving in Wyoming from another state or country. The order is effective through April 30.

At this time, all hunting and fishing opportunities remain open in Wyoming, and many applications for fall hunts are open until June 1. People can apply for and buy licenses and stamps online. If you need assistance, call (307) 777-4600.

Game and Fish has closed overnight camping until further notice at the Grayrocks Reservoir and Wheatland No. 1 Public Access Areas, and at Cottonwood Draw Wildlife Habitat Management Area located in Platte County. Day use is still allowed.

