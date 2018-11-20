Garth Brooks has announced two more dates for his upcoming 2019 Stadium Tour. The country superstar will perform in Gainesville, Fla., and Pittsburgh in April and May.

Brooks will perform at the University of Florida's Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville on Saturday, April 20, marking the first concert in that venue in 25 years. Tickets for that concert are slated to go on sale Thursday, Nov. 29 at 10AM ET. He's also set for a show at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pa., on May 18. Tickets to that show will go on sale Friday, Nov. 30. Both of the newly announced show will be staged in the round. Tickets will be available via Ticketmaster for a total of $94.95.

The new dates are part of a planned three-year stadium tour that will see Brooks performing in 10-12 stadiums each year. He announced the tour at a press conference at the Country Music Hall of Fame in Nashville on Oct. 17. The trek kicks off with a show at the Dome at America's Center in St. Louis on Saturday, March 9.

Brooks recently sold out a massive concert at Notre Dame Football Stadium, which was the first-ever concert ever staged in that stadium. The show was recorded for a concert special titled Garth: Live at Notre Dame!, which is set to air on CBS on Dec. 2 at 8PM ET.

The country icon has just released The Anthology Part III, Live, which gives fans an inside look at his three-year comeback world tour. The package includes behind-the-scenes stories, interviews with his band and crew and more. The 5-CD project features 52 live recordings, never before seen photographs and 10 "augmented reality experiences" available on the Garth Live app. It also includes Brooks' new live album, Triple Live.

Brooks debuted his new song, "Stronger Than Me, in a much-anticipated performance during the 2018 CMA Awards on Nov. 14, dedicating the song to wife Trisha Yearwood. He's just released a studio version of the song.