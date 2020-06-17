All of Garth Brooks’ Albums, Ranked

Garth Brooks has assembled a massive discography since releasing his self-titled debut album in 1989. Just like one of his most famous songs, it's got some high places ... and some low places.

Brooks first signed with Capitol Records on June 17, 1988 -- after, it's worth noting, the label initially turned him down. The now-superstar had played several songs in a meeting with label executives, after which they passed on the aspiring star; however, when Brooks played at the Bluebird Cafe a few weeks later, Lynn Shults, the label's head of A&R, was in the audience and realized they had missed out.

Brooks released eight studio albums with Capitol Records, plus three holiday records, two compilations, a live album and a boxed set. He established his own label, Pearl Records, in 2005.

Below, The Boot ranks all of Brooks' studio albums (plus his live album, because we couldn't resist), from worst to best. Read on to see where your favorite (and least favorite) landed.

Do you agree with our rankings? Which of Brooks' albums is your favorite? Let us know in the comments section!