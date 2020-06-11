Garth Brooks Announces Fort Collins Drive-In Concert [WATCH]

Garth Brooks is coming to Colorado, but not in the usual way. The country superstar confirmed that he will be appearing at 300 drive-in theaters across the US.

Brooks announced on "Good Morning America" (GMA) on Thursday that the drive-in concert screening is on June 27. Tickets go on sale June 19th at 12pm ET.

The Fort Collins drive-in, Holiday Twin Drive-In, is one of the confirmed locations for the screening.

"This one guy came to me and said, 'Hey, look, we can put 300 drive-in theaters together if you will create a concert solely for the drive-ins. We can have families jump in the car, get them out on Saturday night," Garth Brooks said on GMA

Last time Garth came to Colorado, he packed out the Broncos Mile High Stadium. He even set records.

Colorado Locations include:

Star Drive-In

2830 Highway 160 West,

Monte Vista, CO, 81144

Holiday Twin Drive-In

2206 South Overland Trail,

Fort Collins, CO, 80526

TruVu Delta Drive-In

1001 Highway 92,

Delta, CO, 81416

Blue Starlite Mini Urban Drive-in Theater

801 Ed6,

Minturn, CO, 81645

88 Drive-in

8780 Rosemary Street,

Commerce City, CO, 80022

Comanche Drive-in

27784 Co Rd 339,

Buena Vista, CO, 81211

Star Drive-in

600 East Miami Street,

Montrose, CO, 81401

June 19 the $100 tickets go on sale. Brooks hinted that there aren't a lot of tickets, so get the tickets while you can.

Holiday Twin Drive-In has CDC guidelines in place, which you can read about below.

