Garth Brooks’ Birthday Cake From Trisha Yearwood Looks Absolutely Delicious

Garth Brooks turns 58 on Friday (Feb. 7), and he'll be celebrating with what looks like the most delicious birthday cake ever, courtesy of his wife, fellow country star Trisha Yearwood.

Also a dang good cook, Yearwood baked her hubby a German chocolate cake for his special day.

Yearwood posted a photo of Brooks' birthday cake on social media on Friday. Its ooey-gooey coconut-pecan frosting is adorned with birthday candles that spell out "Happy Birthday" and Brooks' new age.

"Happy birthday to my best friend, love of my life @garthbrooks," his wife writes in the photo's caption. "You make 58 look gooooood. I love you!"

Though Yearwood's a better baker than her husband — she's released multiple cookbooks and has her own cooking show, Trisha's Southern Kitchen, on the Food Network — he's no slouch when it comes to birthdays, either. In 2019, for Yearwood's 55th birthday, Brooks sent her an incredible bouquet of 55 roses; in 2017, he surprised her with tickets to see Bruno Mars in concert.

Brooks and Yearwood celebrated their 14th wedding anniversary in late 2019; they've been married since December of 2005, after Brooks proposed to Yearwood onstage at a California show in May of that year. Prior to pursuing a romantic relationship, the two artists were longtime friends: They met as aspiring artists and first sang together on "Like We Never Had a Broken Heart," from Yearwood's self-titled debut album, which was released in 1991.

Brooks and Yearwood were both previously married, him to Sandy Mahl, whom he divorced in 2000, and her to Chris Latham, whom she divorced in 1991, and Mavericks member Robert Reynolds, whom she divorced in 1999. "[Songwriter] Kent Blazy introduced me to Ms. Yearwood ... When she left, he goes, 'What did you think?' I said, 'Well, it's strange, because I felt that feeling like when you just meet your wife, but I've been married for 13 months,'" Brooks once recalled during an appearance on Ellen.

"This was somebody I always enjoyed being around, and we had a lot more in common than I ever dreamed we did," Brooks explains. "If you like her and don't know her, you'll love her. If you love her and don't know her, you'll worship her. She's the real deal."

Brooks and Yearwood do not have any children together; however, she maintains a close relationship with Brooks and ex-wife Sandy's three daughters.

