Garth Brooks and Blake Shelton have teamed up for a new duet on "Dive Bar," and Brooks admits that the results are a big surprise, even to him.

The pair released "Dive Bar" on Tuesday morning (June 18), and even though he co-wrote the song with Mitch Rossell and Bryan Kennedy, the sound of the resulting track was not what Brooks expected after he heard his voice and Shelton's together.

"I want to go on record saying I did not think it would sound like this," Brooks tells Billboard. "I didn't know what I was expecting, but I’ve never heard him sing like that before."

"Gonna spend the weekend in the deep end / The water's fine ya'll so just come on in / To the deep end of the dive bar," the duo sing in the chorus.

Brooks first worked with Shelton when he served as an adviser during Season 11 of The Voice in 2016. He was inspired to ask Shelton to join him on "Dive Bar" after he saw him perform "God's Country" on the 2019 ACM Awards.

"He was so sweet on the phone," Brooks says. "The last thing I said was, 'Hey, man, I don't want to put you on the spot, but we got a song that might be a pretty cool duet.'"

Since Brooks has an exclusive deal with Amazon Music Unlimited, that's the only streaming service that is carrying "God's Country." Brooks says he's asked Amazon to step up to deliver big numbers for the song.

Brooks and Shelton are set to debut "Dive Bar" live together when Shelton joins Brooks onstage at his show in Boise, Idaho, on July 19. Shelton is set to open that show, which is part of Brooks' three-year Stadium Tour, and their performance is set to be filmed.

Shelton recently wrapped his own 2019 Friends And Heroes Tour.

